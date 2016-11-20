Aston Villa fans react to Albert Adomah’s splendid performance against Brighton

Aston Villa continue to impress under new boss Steve Bruce as they picked up a 1-1 draw away at high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday evening.

Villa went into the game having won three and drawn two of their five games under Bruce, and when Nathan Baker headed them in front at Brighton, it looked like it could be four victories in six.

But Ghana international Albert Adomah was by far their best player and worked his socks off in what was an overly impressive game.

Below are some of the tweets the fans sent out hailing the performance of Adomah.

Jedinak was brilliant again yesterday but special mention to Adomah... was my most meh signing but really excelling right now. #avfc

— Rob Jones (R?) (@UpTheAstonVilla) November 19, 2016

Impressed with #avfc last night. We showed in last 30 mins that we shouldn't be afraid of any team in this league. Adomah + JG excellent.👋🏻

— Howard Hodgson (@HodgsonHoward) November 19, 2016



Best I've seen us play all season, Albert Adomah what a great signing. He's always on the ball & positive. Playoffs surely #avfc #utv #epl

— AdaM (@adamov_) November 19, 2016



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com