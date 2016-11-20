League Clubs Association chair impressed with G6 tourney

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo has rated the ongoing G6 tournament as very impressive.

The tournament kicked off on November 12 and has been welcome by the various supporters of the clubs.

Ahead of the tournament, there were many questions raised due to the low patronage of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League but the football administrator believes the tournament has been very impressive.

“I am very impressed with the performance,” Fianoo told Nhyira FM

“There were many questions raised ahead of the tournament. Many people said Hearts of Oak are not having a coach and Moses Armah Parker who owns Medeama SC says he is fed up managing the club but I am very impressed with the general performance of the teams.

“The spectators have done very well but with the organization I leave it for the media to judge. Our sponsors are very happy with us and they will give out decoders to the teams and the best players.

“I had a message from StarTimes congratulating us but they complained about the Sunyani pitch because the matches are being broadcast worldwide so we will make sure they don’t complain again next season.

“We are doing all these things to help the clubs who will be playing in Africa competitions so I am urging the supporters to come to the stadium tomorrow.” He added.

Kotoko will take on league Champions Wa All Stars whiles Medeama SC plays Aduana Stars in the final group stage matches on Sunday, November 20.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com| Samuel Appiah | Asempa Sports