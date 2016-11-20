Ghanaian striker Augustine Okrah grateful after completing Al Hilal switch

Ghanaian striker Augustine Okrah has said he is grateful 'for the love and support' after completing a two-year move to Sudanese champions Al Hilal.

The 23-year-old sealed the move on Sunday after arriving in Omdurman on Saturday and passing medicals.

Okrah signed on a free transfer after a successful two-year spell with rival club Al Merreikh.

The former Bechem United player banged in 17 league goals last season in the Sudanese Premier League as second top scorer.

He tweeted to express his joy and confirmed the move.

Thanks to you all for the love and support. I have signed a two-year deal with Al Hilal.

We hope for the best... pic.twitter.com/NjA4mKL6er

— AugustOkrah Official (@AugustineOkrah1) November 20, 2016

