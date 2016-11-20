CONFIRMED: Sudanese giants Al Hilal seal two-year deal with Augustine Okrah

Augustine Okrah has completed his move to Sudanese giants Al Hilal after penning a two-year contract on Sunday.

Okrah signed on a free transfer after a successful two-year spell with rival club Al Merreikh.

The former Bechem United player banged in 17 league goals last season in the Sudanese Premier League as second top scorer.

Okrah is a former Ghana Premier League Most Valuable Player and goal king.

