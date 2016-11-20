Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 20 November 2016 13:40 CET

Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh off to Sudan to complete Al Hilal move

In-demand Bechem United striker Abednego Tetteh left Ghana on Sunday morning to complete a mouth-watering move to Sudanese champions Al Hilal.

Tetteh who has been on the wishlist of many top clubs both local and foreign is said to have agreed personal terms with the Sudanese giants after Bechem United initially agreed an offer with the side.

Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed a couple of days ago that the Sudanese have tabled an irresistible offer for the fast improving striker who bagged 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League for Bechem United.

Tetteh also guided the Bechem-based side to their first ever FA Cup trophy which historically became the first FA Cup trophy won by a club in the Brong Ahafo region.

The striker has become a hot commodity after an exhilarating campaign with the Hunters last season.

He is seeking a move away after he accused the club of poor treatment - with club vowing to punish him for opening his mouth wide.

According to multiple reports, the youngster had also attracted interest from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade but the offer from the Sudanese giants is simply unavoidable.

Local giants Kotoko and Hearts were also believed to be interested in his service after his magnificent campaign in the just ended season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

if you make people great,God will make you greatest
By: ernest Godsman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img