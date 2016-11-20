Miksi Regional Playing Cards Attracts Big Crowd At Nungua

The 2016 edition of the Miksi Regional Playing Cards Competition has attracted a large crow at Nungua, a suburb of Accra, capital of Ghana.

The event which end s on Sunday has clubs like Holy God, Camp2, Mandela, Oonaa, Britanica, Argentina, Peaceful, Temple and Flying Eagles.

Others are Parliament, Wantu Wanzuri, Scorpions, Cash Money, Abrubru Kosua, Camara Youth and Nungua Sensationals.

DJ Lalo the inventor of the programe said there should be a diversity of sports so that people can choose what they like.

He said very soon the event will take a national stage with teas coming from all over the country.

Saka Acquaye, Deputy Director General Technical was present as a guest. He said it is good for people to use Cards for passing time or for competition. He commended the organisers and prayed for an acceptable winner.

The 2016 Miksi Playing Cards Competition ends on Sunday, November 20.

Here are some pictures on the opening day at Nungua.





Img-20161119-wa0018





Img-20161119-wa0012