Ofori Retains D. G. Hathiramani U18 Table Tennis Cup

Emmanuel Ofori from the Eastern Region had it quite easy to defend and retain his Boys Under 18 D.G. Hathiramani title.

Following the strict instructions of Coach Eben Annang Whyte, Ofori displayed resilience and ability to fight from behind to win the exciting table Tennis event which took place at the Hathiramani Sports Hall in the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ofori beat Samuel Hagan 3-2 at the semifinal coming up from near defeat and dethronement to win in style, before playing with team mate Kojo Godwin Abdul.

In the Female Division Augustina Baidoo, a Form Three Student from Swedru School of Business beat Georgina Hackman also from the Central Region to win.

Rabiatu Ofori who placed fourth said she was content with her position and hope to train harder to become a better player.

The winners and runners up received cash prizes from the organisers led by Dr. Samuel K. Quaye. He said in an address that the standard of play was high and very soon Ghanaians will be challenging African best payers.

Ethel Jacks, former African Champion advised the players to listen to their coaches and be disciplined if they want to go to places.

National Coach Owusu Ansah said he was impressed and happy with the success of the organization and display put up by the players. He noted that Ghana has a great future in Table Tennis and prayed for a sponsor who can take the junior players on a tour of China to sharpen their skills.

The Eastern Region lead by Coach Eben Whyte who were the best dressed and the happiest side after the event which was played in remembrance of D.G. Hathiramani, a sports philanthropist.