EK Afranie's burial fixed for 25 February 2017

Illustrious Ghanaian coach Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie will be buried on 25 February next year, according to his younger brother Nana Kwaku Duah.

This was announced last Wednesday at the late coach's one-week celebration.

Nicknamed Coach-hene (king of coaches), Afranie died on November 10, 2016.

Afranie was killed in a motor accident while being transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to continue with his recuperation.

He had suffered a mild stroke and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra in the middle of the year.

Afranie is a former Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Starlets, Ebusua Dwarfs, New Edubiase United, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach.

