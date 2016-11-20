Black Queens are favourites for African Women Cup of Nations title- Basigi

Ghana coach Yusif Basigi believes his side are favourites for this year's African Women's Championship.

But the Black Queens must show that when they play their first Group B match against tournament debutants Kenya.

Ghana has qualified for every edition of the tournament since its inception but 2012 and have been losing finalists in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Basigi believes his side which includes some graduated Black Princesses who have played at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

''Our chances are very bright because we have prepared for this particular tournament. People may think because we have not played friendly matches we are not ready but fortunately for us our foreign players joined the team and we are looking very good,'' Basigi told cafonline.com

''I do not want to be over ambitious but I expect something great. Although the tournament is yet to start, we are determined to get the ultimate. We want to start from the semis, then re-strategize as to how to go for the ultimate.

''We will surely get to the last four and plan to win this for the first time in our history. The team is determined and motivated to do well. The rough edges in the team will be sharpened in the next few days and play to our strength as we take every game as it comes towards that dream.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com