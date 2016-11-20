Murray v Djokovic: Top two fight to be number one at ATP Finals finale

Andy Murray will face Novak Djokovic with the ATP World Tour Finals title and year-end number one ranking at stake on Sunday.

The 35th meeting between the pair will also be the first time the season finale has ended with the number one spot on the line.

Murray replaced Djokovic as number one earlier this month, and the Briton is on a 23-match winning streak.

“I’m really privileged to be a part of history on Sunday,” said the Serb.

Djokovic has won the last four titles in London and will overtake Murray with another win.

He added: “We’ve known each other for so many years. This is maybe one of the biggest matches we will ever play, so let’s enjoy it.”

Murray said: “Sunday is the last day for a while, we get a break after that. I’ll just give my best of what I’ve got. Hopefully it’s enough.”

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

Murray has spent nearly three and a half hours more on court than Djokovic this week, and twice set a record for the longest match in tournament history. So his renowned resilience, fitness and mental strength will be sorely tested in the final against an old foe who is starting to play with real conviction again.

The two have not met since June’s French Open final, where Djokovic beat Murray for the 13th time in 15 matches. Since then, Murray has been by some margin the better player. He has won four titles in four different cities in the past six weeks: a fifth might just be considered his most remarkable triumph of the season.

