AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Egypt line up Tunisia friendly on 08 Janauary

Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group opponents Egypt have lined up a friendly against Tunisia in January ahead of the tournament.

Egypt national team Sporting Director Ehab Leheita confirmed the warm-up match will be played on 08 January.

Both countries will use it to prepare for the tournament which will run from 15 January to 05 February in Gabon.

Egypt's opening match will be against Mali on 17 January in Port Gentil before engaging Uganda and Ghana.

The Pharaohs, who are making a return to the continent's flagship event after missing the last three editions, are leaving no stone unturned.

They top the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group E which also contains Ghana and Uganda.

