African Women's Championship: Kenya star Ease Akida fires Black Queens warning ahead of Group B opener

Kenya striker Ease Akida has warned Ghana not to underrate them ahead of their opening African Women's Championship Group B match in Limbe, Cameroon.

The East African country will be making their debut against the Black Queens who are regular but yet to win the competition.

''As a team, our target is to get to the semi-finals and I know it is possible,' Akida told cafonline.com.

''We have trained very well and been together for a long time and that is something I believe has made us stronger as a team.

''It is a tough assignment definitely noting we are in a tough group, but no one should underrate us.''

Akida was the top scorer during the COTIF invitational tournament in Spain last July as well as the CECAFA Women's Championship in Uganda in September, scoring five goals in each.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com