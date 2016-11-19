Premier League Board to announce date for 2015/16 PLB Awards soon – Ashford Tettey Oku

Chairman of the Premier League Board Ashford Tettey Oku has revealed that his outfit will be announcing a date for the 2015/16 PLB Awards very soon.

Reports were rife in the media that this year's edition of the PLB Awards could be called off due to lack of sponsorship but Tettey Oku says a date will be announced soon for the event.

'A new date will be announced soon for the awards. We aren't neglecting it no matter what. I can assure you that the awards will come off this year,' he said.

When asked about reports of calling off the event, he said 'The league was played without a title sponsor and everybody knows that. And we are not abandoning the awards because of that. The date will be announced soon.'

The experienced football administrator explained further that a sub-committee has been created to see to the organization of the event and will submit their report in the coming weeks.

'All clubs have submitted their list of nominees for the various categories of the awards and the sub-committee is putting plans in place for the event,' he added.

The PLB Awards is an award ceremony organized by the board to reward outstanding performers at the end of every league season.

AshGold coach Bashiru Hayford and captain Eric Opoku were the coach and player of the year after the 2014/15 Ghana Premier League season but both can't defend their titles due to the performance of the club this season.

