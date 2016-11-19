CONCERN OF A DIE HARD PHOBIAN: Never say die is our motto; let’s rebuild the Phobian glory

The famous saying 'If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail', is gradually becoming synonymous to the performance of Accra Hearts of Oak with each passing season as leadership of the club keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again.

As a die-in-the-wool Phobian, I have been thinking and thinking until my head is earth quaking over the club's inability to win a league trophy for the past eight years and sadly, there are no signs of getting the trend reversed.

But we have the strongest motivational motto in the world of football and must lift ourselves up with just a shout of it to restore our dwindling fortunes as our history and age do not depict our current status in Ghana football.

For the past four seasons, the club has changed an average of two coaches per season and that is obviously not the way to go if indeed we want to be the force were yesteryears.

In the 2012/13 season, C. K. Akonnor started but was completed by David Duncan who also started the 2013/14 season but saw Mohammed Polo finishing that season.

Herbert Addo was appointed to succeed Mohammed Polo but was also sent out half way in the season for his assistant Eddie Ansah to complete in the 2014/15 season.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi started the 2015/16 season but left after the first round for Sergio Traguil who was also demoted to the junior side for Yaw Preko to take over.

In all, we have changed nine coaches in four years. What an amazing record? Surely, no club will be able to achieve results with such bad record of hiring and firing coaches.

I weep for my Phobia always. But, our motto gives me little hope; Never say die until the bones are rotten, and so even with little hope, I will never say die.

But my hope will die out slowly if there is no proper plan for my darling club. Let's plan for the season ahead in order not to fail. If we fail to plan, we're planning to fail.

Every serious club with proper structures obviously has plans for every upcoming season but I keep asking; Do we have any? If we do, what is our plan for the coming season? What is our target and how do we plan to achieve that?

First of all, I must say the technical direction of the club needs serious attention. A bus is useless without an engine but the driver of the bus is the one who makes the essence of the bus felt. I believe every good follower of football and for those who have studied the progress of clubs the world over, the technical direction of the club is key. While other clubs are seriously preparing for the upcoming season with their set targets and aspirations, we do not even have a head coach let alone a target for the season. Sad!

I know the management are seriously working towards announcing a new head coach for the club soon before the season finally starts, but I strongly think it is getting late and the earlier we appoint someone, the better. But more speed, less haste. The best must be appointed.

But even before we announce the head coach, what is our agenda for the season? Do we want to end our league title drought or we want to hang around just as our previous seasons? I will like to suggest to the management and the communications department that a Strategic Communications Plan must be rolled out before the start of the season. This plan will indicate our roadmap for the season. What we want and how we plan getting what we want must be stated in this plan. This is very important in gearing the attention of our fans to our activities for the season. This will help to reduce pressure on the board, management, technical team and the playing body. But if such a strategy is not doled out, supporters will be forced to think that we are going for the title and if we fail, management will be under the knife again.

Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of the club has been the primary financier of the club since taking over the club about six years ago and I always say that is dangerous. The club must be able to rake in some revenue to run its own activities to reduce our over-dependence on Togbe Afede XIV.

The basic strategies for revenue generation for every club are player transfers, gate proceeds and sponsorships. How is the club planning to make some returns from these avenues in the coming season? Are we just going into the season with no revenue generated plans? Don't we have plans of making some money in the coming season? Are we going to depend on Togbe Afede XIV every season to spend millions of cedis on the club?

My suggestion is that, the club must take into consideration the future transfer of players as a great factor in our transfers this season. Players must not only be signed by the club but their future transfers must be paramount. Are the players we are signing this season transferable? If the players are transferable, how long do we expect them to play for us before we transfer them? If they are not transferable, are they the right materials to help us end our title drought? Players are bought to be transferred or to win trophies. So if the players we are buying will not serve any of these purposes, then there is no need in bringing them to the club.

This means that the ages of the players we sign this season must key. Young, talented and promising players should be our target instead of players who will be retiring at the club. The club loses huge sums of money on the transfers of over-aged players if they end up winning nothing. The transfers must be strategic such that the club will be able to know which players will be sent out after the season on transfers, loans or be released. It is important to note that the last time Hearts transferred a player was about four years ago when Mahatma Otoo and Winful Cobbinah left the club. We are yet to make any huge transfers again. Our signings this season must be guided by future transfers. We should be able to transfer some of the players we are signing this season for a million dollar or more by the end of 2018.

What about the gates? On the average, how many fans are we expecting to watch our matches at the stadium this season? Over the years, we have not planned on how to make revenue from our fans especially from the gates and I think that must change this season. There must be a conscious effort of bringing the fans into the stands to generate revenue. On many occasions, the supporters have been left on their own to decide when to watch our matches and they turn up in their numbers when the team is performing. When it is the other way round, the abandon the team. That must not continue.

The club must have a strategic plan of getting them to fill the stands regardless of the performance of the club. And that must include the technical direction of the club which will dictate our recruitment drive to have an impact on the performance of the team with a strong communications plan to push our season's agenda. This way, we can discover our lost glory.

For sponsorships, I was at the Secretariat when the club announced when the Acting MD announced a $100,000 kit sponsorship deal with Pacific Football Limited for the next three years. I believe it is good but there must be more of these. The club must be branded such that we will be able to attract more sponsors. With this, I'll urge the management to open their doors to cooperate Ghana, no matter how small a package is, it must be accepted for a start as we try to expand it going forward.

Phoooooooobia … Never Say Die Until The Bones Are Rotten

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

