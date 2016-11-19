Astounding Rashid Sumaila provides assist in Al Gharafa massive win

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila provided an assist in Al Gharafa big win over Al Arabi in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday evening.

Visitors Al Arabi were hammered by 4-2 by the home side with the Ghanaian stealing the show as usual.

Sumaila powerfully headed a corner in the 69th minute to fetch the third goal for The Tigers and was denied by the woodworks but Vladmir Weiss was there to tap home.

This has been the fourth game of the season for the Ghanaian since joining from Al Qadsia on loan but has won two man-of-the-match awards with a goal and two assists.

The in-form defender shielded the Al Gharafa post excellently in the second half denying the visitors any goal.

He swept away a near-goal on the line in the second half in a crafty manner as their goalkeeper was completely off his line.

The win means Al Gharafa are now 7th on the table following their wonderful performance since the arrival of Rashid Sumaila last month.

Watch the video of Rashid's assist.

VIDEO: Stupendous @rashidsumaila37 provides assist in @ALGHARAFACLUB massive win @EKoranteng_ @pjmozee @Ghanasoccernet @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/KpO11JFQd5

— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) November 19, 2016

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

