Baba Rahman: Ghanaian defender makes cameo appearance in Schalke win

Baba Rahman played three minutes as his Schalke side defeated Wolfsburg by a lone goal in the German Bundesliga.

The Ghana intaernational came on in stoppage time to help Schalke earn a hard fought lead to make sure to go home as victors.

Schalke took the lead after 82 minutes through Leon Goretzka which turned out to be the winner on the day.

The club continues their resurgence in the top flight after beginning the season on a bad note.

