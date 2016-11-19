Boxing: Emmanuel Tagoe rises to number 7 in latest WBA ratings

Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe is currently ranked number seven in the World Boxing Association ratings.

This is a big boost for Emmanuel 'Game Boy' ahead of his world title bout against the Argentine David Fernando Saucedo, as they battle for the IBO Lightweight title on 2 December.

Tagoe (26-1, 13 KOs) who holds the WBA International Lightweight belt, moved two places up to occupy the spot which now places him in good position for a shot at the WBA Lightweight world title currently held by hard punching Jorge Linares.

'It's a big boost and the perfect motivation I needed to go all out and win the IBO title. To me the WBA world title is the ultimate and I hope to get my chance next year but first I have to win my next fight (against Saucedo),' Tagoe said.

'I thank God almighty for the love he continues to shower on me, my fans, my management led by Asamoah Gyan and the entire BabyJet Promotions team. I thank everybody for all the support you give me, it's appreciated,' Tagoe added.

He continued: 'This is not the time any celebration, nothing has been won yet. I'm still on the way to achieve all my dreams and the only way to make it happen is to work harder and with the backing of my coach and team, we'll get there.'

play Emmanuel Tagoe rises to number 7 in latest WBA ratings

