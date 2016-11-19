Ex-Ghana Premier League star James Bissue joins Congolese side Sanga Balende

Former Ghana Premier League star James Bissue has made a switch to DR Congo side Sanga Balende on a two-year-contract, the player has confirmed.

The 25-year-old, who featured for American USL side Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the just ended American season, is determined to steer the Yellow and Reds to success in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Bissue, a former Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wise player, says he is eager to prove a point at the club.

"It is true that I have signed for Sanga Balende of Congo and is a two-year deal," he told KickGH in an exclusive interview.

"I'm happy to be here and I thank God and everyone for making this move successful.

People will see the best out of me in the next edition of the Confederation Cup."

