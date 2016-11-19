Wake up and put things together – Dep. Sports minister tells Avram Grant

Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has charged the head coach of the Black Stars to change his formation for Ghana to qualify the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is currently occupying the 3rd position in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers after losing to Egypt in Alexandria last week and drawing with Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars have played five matches without a win and many football fans have called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to show the former West Ham and Chelsea trainer the exit door due to the poor performance of the team.

Ghana's chances of qualifying to four successive World Cup is in doubt after the painful lose to the seven times African Champions but Mr Oppong Asamoah is optimistic the team can bounce back to winning ways and qualify if Mr Grant does the right thing.

“I don’t believe that Ghana is out of the world. Avram grant should wake up from his slumber and put things together. Mathematically, we are still in the race and I am urging the players to stay focus as well," he said.

The Black Stars will take on Congo Brazzaville in the third round of matches for the qualifiers on August 28, 2017 with the conviction of picking up their first victory.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Samuel Appiah | Asempa Sport