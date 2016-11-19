Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
19 November 2016

Transfer News: James Bissue joins Congolese club Sanga Balende

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder James Bissue has officially joined Congolese top-flight Sanga Balende.

The former Black Statelittes middleman signed a two-year deal with the Congolese side after a fruitful discussion.

"I have officially joined Sanga Balende, I signed two-years with them and I'm fitting into the coach's system," said Bissue.

"Before joining them a lot of clubs approached me, especially clubs from Ghana but I opted for Balende because of the deal they brought to the table.

"I'm going to do my possible best for the club because they will be playing in next year's CAF Confederation Cup."

Balende move will be Bissue's seventh club after Sekondi Eleven Wise, Hearts of Oak, Impact Montreal, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Maccabi Umm al-Fahm and Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

