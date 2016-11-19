Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Raman Chibsah scores to power Benevento to emphatic 4-0 victory in Italian Serie B

Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah scored the opener for Benevento who cruised past nine-man Brescia 4-0 in the Italian Serie B on Saturday afternoon.

The Sassuolo loanee hammered home the opener for the Yellow and Reds at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

Chibsah finished off a brilliant pass from team-mate Ceravolo in the 35th minute.

The visitors fought to come into the game but suffered a major setback  when two of their players were sent off.

Benevento capitalised on the numerical advantage to hit four past them to record their fourth win in five games.

Ghanaian youngster Bright Gyamfi who is on loan at Benevento from giants Inter Milan was unused in the game as he warmed the bench in the entire duration.

