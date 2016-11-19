Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 19 November 2016 17:25 CET

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi wins Kazakhstan Cup with FC Astana

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi won his second silverware of the season in Kazakhstan on Saturday after helping FC Astana to annex the Kazakhstan Cup trophy.

The 22-year-old lasted 65 minute at the Ortaliq Stadion in Almaty as Congolese Junior Kabananga struck the solitary goal of the game in the 47th minute.

Twumasi saw his goal-bound effort saved twice by the opposition keeper before he was replaced.

Saturday's trophy adds to the Sogakope Red Bulls Academy graduate's medal he won with Astana in the Premier League after they emerged champions.

He scored five (5) league goals.
By El Akyereko
