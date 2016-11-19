Ghana's Raphael Dwamena is the officially MOST PROLIFIC goal-machine in all of Europe's second-tier leagues

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena is officially the leading scorer in all of Europe's second-tier competitions with 18 goals in tally.



The former Sogakope Red Bulls Academy graduate, 21, is also the youngest player among all leading scorers in the second-tier leagues.

He has outgunned 12 other strikers who are also scoring goals in popular second-tier leagues in England, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and others.

In terms of numbers, he has scored 15 league goals, netted thrice in the Austrian Cup and provided 6 assists. This means Dwamena has gotten involved in 24 goals this season.

In his last three games for Lustenau he has been involved in 9 out of their 10 goals scored in the process.

Dwamena enhanced his scoring credentials with a decisive hat-trick for Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Liga 1 on Friday, taking his tally to 7 goals in 3 games and opens 5-goal lead at the summit of the chart, leaving his Ghanaian compatriot Samuel Tetteh and former team-mate MÃ«rgim Berisha in his wakes.

The young striker's form has been compared to 12 other top scorers in other second-tier competitions across the continent.

Below are details of other strikers who are leading the goal-king race in 12 other leagues.

ENGLAND 11 goals - Player: Dwight Gayle (26) - Club: Newcastle United - Competition: Championship

GERMANY 11 goals - Player: Guido Burgstaller (29) - Club: Nurberng - Competition: Bundesliga 2

ITALY 12 goals - Player: Giampaolo Pazznini (32) - Club: Hellas Verona - Competition: Serie B

SPAIN 10 goals - Player: Roger MartÃ­ (25) - Club: Levante - Competition: Segunda Division

FRANCE: 8 goals - Player: Rachid Alioui (24) - Club: Nimes - Competition: Ligue 2

NETHERLANDS: 12 goals - Player: Tom Boere (23) - Club: Oss - Competition: Eerste Divisie

TURKEY: 10 goals - Player: Christian Bekamenga (30) - Club: Balikesirspor - Competition: Lig 1.

RUSSIA: 15 goals - Player: Kirill Panchenko (27) - Club: Dinamo Moscow - Competition: FNL

PORTUGAL: 12 goals - Player: Jorge Da Costa Pires (35) - Portimonense - Competition: Segunda Liga

SCOTLAND: 8 goals - Player: Jason Cummings (21) - Club: Hibernian - Competition: Championship

BELGIUM: 12 goals - Player: Dylan De Belder (24) - Club: Lierse SK - Competition: First Division B

SWEDEN: 15 goals - Player: Shkodran Maholli (23) - Club: Ã…tvidaberg - Competition: Superettan

AUSTRIA: 18 goals - Player: Raphael Dwamena (21) - Club: Austria Lustenau - Competition: Liga 1.

