Ghanaian goal talisman Augustine Okrah lands in Omdurman to complete Al Hilal switch

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah has arrived in the Sudanese capital Omdurman to complete his move to giants Al Hilal, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The mega-rich club revealed last week that they have concluded talks with the 23-year-old and have reached a deal with rivals Al Merreikh for the signature of the former Bechem United and Asante Kotoko star.

Okrah left the shores of Ghana via the Kotoka International Airport and arrived in Sudan on Friday morning where he is expected to put pen to paper.

The striker who endured an unsuccessful loan spell at Swedish side BK Hacken was linked with Asante Kotoko but rejected the move.

He scored 17 goals for Al Merreikh in the just ended Sudanese Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com