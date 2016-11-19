Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Aston Villa: Albert Adomah provides assist, Jordan Ayew starts from bench

Albert Adomah had a hand in Aston Villa's goal, whereas Jordan Ayew was introduced in the second half in the Villas 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday in the English Championship.

Adomah fetched Nathan Baker with the ball and he executed it perfectly in the 20th minute to give Aston Villa the lead.

But Brighton & Hove Albion restored parity in the game on the stroke of first half through Glen Murray to register his 10th goal of the season for the hosts.

Jordan, Ayew who returned from a disappointing international break came on in the 55th minute but he couldn't help his side produce the magical moment they had been waiting for.

It was Albert Adomah who tormented Albion with his incisive crosses which created an opportunity, yet the goalkeeper parried it away.

