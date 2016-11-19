Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 19 November 2016 00:10 CET

Albert Adomah provides assist to help Aston Villa nick a point at Brighton

Ghana international Albert Adomah was on hand to provide an assist for Aston Villa and helped them to manage a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Championship on Friday.

The former Middlesbrough winger unleashed a brilliant free kick which was headed home by Nathan Baker in the 20th minute.

Adomah's influence in the opener helped Villa to manage a draw in the game as Murray responded by fizzing a low shot past goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini just before the break.

Villa should have grabbed the winner late into the game but a number attempts failed to go in. Stockdale was equal to Kodjia's mis-timed header and a low Adomah shot, while Ivory Coast international Kodjia also hit the bar with a header from close range.

His Ghanaian compatriot Jordan Ayew came off the bench in the second-half to play for Villa.

By El Akyereko
Sports News

