La Liga: KP Boatengs’s Las Palmas suffer 2-0 defeat against Real Betis

Kevin Prince Boateng featured in his side's 2-0 defeat to Real Betis on Friday in the Spanish La Liga.

Bruno Gonzalez got the opener in the 27 minute, before Aissa Mandi doubled the lead of the hosts in the 45 minute.

Kevin Prince Boateng, who had registered four goals for the Canaries couldn't increase his goal tally, despite several attempts.

The closest he came was in the early stage of the second half, but he missed the ball when he tried to score a volley.

Las Palmas are left in 9th position, after the loss to Real Betis on Friday.

