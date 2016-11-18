Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 18 November 2016 21:10 CET

Asante Kotoko: Opoku Nti's management thank all stakeholders for support during tenure

Opoku Nti led management team has expressed their profound appreciation to all stakeholders of Kumasi Asante Kotoko for backing them during their tenure of office at the club.

Nti served as the management committee chairman under the Paul Adu Gyamfi led board in May 2013, following the exit of Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong as the executive chairman.

Under his watch the club won a historic double of league and FA Cup in the 2013-14 season. However, the management and board were dissolved last week Friday, after their tenure of office came to an end in a season the club went trophy less for the second term.

In press release dated November 18, 2016 and signed by the former General Manager, the outgone Management thanked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu for the chance he gave them to serve.

'We want to thank his Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the opportunity he gave us to serve Asanteman…It's a unique privilege to have represented this great institution' said the press release.

They further thanked Kotoko supporters, the Board of Directors, technical team and players for their unflinching support. They additionally showed gratitude to all Kotoko sponsors; the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and all other stakeholders of the game.

in life, altitude cost nothing but attitude is an invaluable virtue.
By: thomas kwesi asante
