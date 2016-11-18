Dreams FC seal partnership agreement with Philteng Medical Centre

Dreams Football Club have sealed a one-year partnership agreement with private medical firm Philteng Medical Centre.

The new partnership will see the entire medical needs of Dreams FC catered for by Philteng Medical Centre led by the renowned Dr. Philemon Mensah.

Dreams FC's Administrative Manager Ameenu Shardow hailed the new partnership as key to the club's overall strategic needs.

'It is no brainer that a football club of our kind needs quality medical care at all times and that is what this partnership with Philteng Medical Centre is offering,' he told Dreams Media.

'Under this partnership, all employees of Dreams FC - be it playing and non-playing staff - are presented with an opportunity to access the quality medical services of Philteng Medical Centre.

'We're very excited with this partnership and hope both parties are able to execute all proposed plans pertained in this agreement without any serious challenges.'

As part of the partnership agreement, Philteng Medical Centre will be running various health seminars for both the playing and non-playing staff of Dreams FC.

Philemon Mensah also becomes the official doctor of Dreams FC with his firm; Philteng Medical Centre being the official 'MediCare' partner of the football club.

