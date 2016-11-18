Ghana Premier League: Agent threatens to sue Latif Blessing for rejecting $700,000 Sfaxien deal

Kofi Bawuah, a football agent has threatened to seek $200,000 compensation from Latif Blessing from the law court for wasting his resources and time after rejecting a $700,000 Sfaxien deal he brokered for him.

Latif Blessing scored 17 goals in the Ghana Premier League to beat off competition from Yahaya Mohammed and has since attracted interest both local and abroad for his signature.

The Liberty Professionals marksman, who is bent on plying his trade abroad was on the verge of joining Sfaxien, but rescinded his decision and the agent who was involved in his move to the Tunisian side has threatened to sue him for making the deal fall through.

'I have got him a visa to travel to CS Sfaxien to sign a deal worth $700,000. I have bought his tickets for the trip, but he didn't show up, with the excuse that his mum has advised him not to accept the offer,' Kofi Bawuah told Happy FM.

'I am suing him for wasting my time and money: I will be looking for a $200,000 compensation for deciding to let the deal fall through.

'Even Sfaxien has indicated that if he gets a contract in Europe after a year spell, they will release him, but is been adamant."

