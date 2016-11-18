Asante Kotoko: Find out monies the Opoku Nti led administration spent on player transfer

The Opoku Nti administration in their handing over note to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the life patron of Kumasi Asante Kotoko stated that GHC 171,000 and 382,000 were spent on player transfers and signing-on-fees, respectively during the three-year period they managed the club.

The Asantehene dissolved the board and management of the Porcupine Warriors on last week Friday, following the end of their three-year mandate.

Opoku Nti, was named the General Manger of Asante Kotoko, after Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong resigned as the executive chairman of the club in May 2013.

In his handing over note, he indicated his administration spent GHC 553,000.

Below is the breakdown of the players they signed and the amount spent on transfer fees and signing-on-fees.

