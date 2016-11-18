My mum advised me not to sign for CS Sfaxien- Latif Blessing

Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing has revealed his mum advised him against signing for CS Sfaxien.

The Tunisian outfit had agreed to pay US$ 700,000 for the services of the Ghana Premier League top scorer.

''It's true that I was close to signing for Sfaxien but I decided against it because my mum told me not to. When the offer came, Mr. Ansong called me to his office, but I told him point blank that playing in Tunisia is not my dream,'' Blessing told Happy FM.

''I had then spoken to my manager who agreed with my decision and my mum, who virtually does everything for me and I listen to her advice a lot, so when they both supported my decision, I made my club aware.''

The agent who brokered the deal is threatening to sue him for US$ 200,00 after initially giving him the green light to facilitate the deal.

