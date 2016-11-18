Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 18 November 2016 18:10 CET

Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy injury blow could be Daniel Amartey's gain

Ghana international Daniel Amartey is set to profit from Nampalys Mendy's injury setback.

Mendy has undergone surgery on his ankle however after returning to training, he has suffered another set-back this week during the international break.

Amartey is candidate to step in for the France midfielder.

He had a fantastic display against Swansea where he showed the Premier League what he was capable of following his move in January from FC Copenhagen.

However since that game however he has failed to retain his standard of play, often putting Leicester at risk.

Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri confirmed that Mendy is to be assessed again:

''Today he was no good. I'll wait because the surgeon wants to see him again. Now we are waiting. Of course mentally he is down. I understand.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

