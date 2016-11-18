Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Yusif Basigi: Black Queens won't underestimate Kenya

Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi says his side will not take Kenya lightly in Sunday's African Women's Championship opener in Limbe, Cameroon.

Ghana will also face defending champions Nigeria and Mali in Group B.

Ahead of those matches, Basigi is prepared to start off with a flyer.

''I don't know much about Kenya because I have never watched them play. I have, however, followed their previous results against Algeria, Cameroon and in the Cecafa tournament. You can't underestimate them,'' he said.

