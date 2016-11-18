Proposed new SuperSport deal for the Ghana Premier League could earn over $1m a year - Reports

Broadcast company SuperSport has proposed a new deal worth over $1m a year for the broadcast rights of the Ghana Premier League according to reports in the local media.

SuperSport signed a three-year contract with the Ghana FA for the coverage of the league in 2013 for $2.1m and are bent on getting it renewed after its expiration.

Reports are that the broadcast giants are ready to renew the contract for the next two years but the Ghana FA is considering entering into a new marriage with Star Times, a rival broadcast company.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Joy Sports that SuperSport will bring on board three sponsors for the league including a giant multinational company.

SuperSport is also ready to increase the number of matches per week from two to three which shall also be aired on many local TV channels.

They are also ready to provide packages on branding for the clubs as well as equipping them with technical know-how on commercialisation.

But the Ghana FA is said to have held advanced talks with Star Times who look set to land the broadcast right to air the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com