VfB Stuttgart Ghanaian starlet Hans Nunoo Sarpei ruled out for period of four months

German second-tier side VfB Stuttgart have confirmed Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei could be out for a period of four months.

The 17-year-old who joined from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals has suffered a serious knee injury.

"This is very bitter for us and especially for Hans, who has shown a great commitment and a great willingness to learn since his move to the VfB and has developed very well."VfB manager Jan Schindelmeiser said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com