Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 18 November 2016 15:10 CET

VfB Stuttgart Ghanaian starlet Hans Nunoo Sarpei ruled out for period of four months

German second-tier side VfB Stuttgart have confirmed Ghanaian youngster Hans Nunoo Sarpei could be out for a period of four months.

The 17-year-old who joined from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals has suffered a serious knee injury.

"This is very bitter for us and especially for Hans, who has shown a great commitment and a great willingness to learn since his move to the VfB and has developed very well."VfB manager Jan Schindelmeiser said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Time is more than money, time is life, the more time we waste the more life we fritter away.
By: Albert K. Imbrah, Ca
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img