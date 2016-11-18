Opoku Nti urges Kotoko supporters to stand behind new CEO

Former Asante Kotoko General Manager, Samuel Opoku Nti has urged the various Supporters’ Circle Council to stand behind newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kwame Kyei.

The Opoku Nti led administration was dissolved by the life patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a statement released on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors had a rocky start of the 2015/16 season which led the management of the club to ask David Duncan to step aside after losing to Aduana Stars in Dormaa in the match day six fixture.

The various Supporters’ Circles Council were furious with Mr Nti and his management when the team were failing to put smiles on their faces,

After his exit of Mr Duncan but Opoku Nti has pleaded with the supporters to stand behind the CEO.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, Opoku Nti said, “I was appointed by his majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to work for the club but I knew I will one day leave my position as the General Manager but I am very happy with what I have done but I wish Dr. Kyei all the best."

“I have seen many people who have run the club and suffer but my sole aim was to clean up the mess there but I will appeal to the supporters to stand behind Dr. Kwame Kyei.

“Let all bury our differences. Let’s stop the insults and I believe if we are able to do this, we will get to where we all want the club to be if not then it will be difficult for people to come and run the club so I am urging the supporters to stand behind Dr. Kwame Kyei and I believe we can start conquering Ghana and Africa,” he added.

