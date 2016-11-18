Egypt coach: We have eliminated Ghana from 2018 World Cup, only Uganda poses threat

Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabih says Ghana has no chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup insisting the Pharaohs have eliminated the Black Stars from the tournament in Russia.

Nabih believes only Uganda poses a threat to their ambitions of reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1990 after just two matches in Group E of the qualifiers.

The Egyptians are oozing a lot of confidence thanks to their 2-0 win over Ghana in Alexandria on Sunday which kept them at the top of the group.

The victory on Sunday puts Egypt on six points - five more than their arch rivals Ghana who are now third in the group.

Uganda maintained their second place in the group after defeating Congo which puts them on four points in Group E of the qualifiers for the competition to be played in Russia.

The win over Ghana has put the Pharaohs a step closer to their first World Cup since 1990 after defeating Congo in their opening match of the group played in Brazzaville. The results leaves Ghana's hopes for a fourth successive World Cup appearance hanging by a thread.

Nabih is confident there is no way Ghana could catch up on them as they only now have to focus on Uganda who are just two points behind them.

"Beating Congo and Ghana in the first and second rounds of the qualifications means that we've gone 20% down the road to the World Cup, because we still have [to face] Uganda," Nabih told a television programme late on Thursday.

"We excluded Ghana from the competition but we have another opponent, Uganda, who have four points in the group," Nabih added.

Egypt, who have not lost in a home World Cup qualifier since 2004, will face Uganda in two home and away matches next year.

