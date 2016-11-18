Medeaam centre back Paul Aidoo denies signing for AshantiGold

Medeama SC experienced centre back Paul Aidoo denies signing for Ashanti Gold SC.

But did not rule out joining the Elephants before the transfer window shuts.

Aidoo has confirmed holding talks with AshantiGold although there is nothing concrete.

"I have not signed for Ashanti Gold SC. I am still a property of Medeama SC. I have contract with them," he told reporters.

"Yes, Ashanti Gold SC have contacted me but as it stands now my concentration is on Medeama SC since I still have contract with them.

"I can't tell my destination in the 2016/2017 season. Teams are always there but for players, it's work. Everything that happens will be seen and heard.''

Aidoo captained the Yellow and Mauves as they held Hearts of Oak to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.

By Nuhu Adams



