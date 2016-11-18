Black Stars coach Avram Grant wants to see out his contract with the GFA

Head coach of the Black Stars Avram Grant is desperate to see out his contract with the Ghana Football Association but will likely leave after the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon regardless of the outcome.

The Israeli has come under immerse pressure following a run of five games without a win and most damning is the fact that the Black Stars are on track to lose out on a World Cup place to Egypt.

Grant complicated his situation by refusing to travel with his team mates back to Ghana after the defeat to Egypt with many seeing that action as the final straw which broke the Camel's back.

But despite his uninterested attitude the former Chelsea boss maintains he wants to see out his contract with the Ghana Football Association.

'Yes I'd love to stay here, we have the African Cup of Nations, our target is very clear. I always want to finish my contract and my contract expires after the end of the African Cup that was two years and three months ago,' Grant told Metro TV.

'I want to win the African Cup. It will not be easy, there are other good teams but this is possible and I want to do it.

'In football you cannot think beyond two or three months. Let's do what we need to do at the African Cup and then we think about what's next.' Grant added.

