Ghanaian midfielder Alhassan Wakaso suspended for Vitoria setubal’s visit in Portuguese league

Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso will not be in action this weekend after accumulation five yellows cards in the Portuguese League.

The energetic midfielder has been a box of energy in the middle of the park for the Portuguese side but will not be playing in the league game this weekend.

Alhassan has profited from his strong showing to gate crash the Black Stars and was recently handed a call up into the squad that fell flat to Egypt in Alexandria.

His absence will be a massive blow to Rio Ave who are looking to start life under new boss Nuno Capucho.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com