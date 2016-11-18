Avram Grant pledges to win the 2017 AFCON

Head coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant has pledged to win the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars missed out winning the trophy in 2015 at Equatorial Guinea after Ivory Coast clinched the trophy beating Ghana on penalties.

After being held to a barren draw by the Cranes of Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium in the first round matches of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, many football fans described Avram Grant’s performance as unimpressive.

The Black Stars have failed to win in their last five matches played. Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the team is currently with just a point occupying the third position in Group E.

After losing to Egypt in Alexandria, the Black Stars chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia is now in limbo but Avram Grant who has been charged by the Ghana Football Association to win the 2017 AFCON has pledged to clinch the trophy in Gabon.

“We have an AFCON coming up and our target is clear.” Grant told Asempa FM. “I always want to finish my contract and in my contract, I was asked to win the AFCON.

“Our target is the African Cup and that was why I was given two years and three months so I want to win the AFCON but it is not going to be easy because there are other countries who will be aiming to win it but I know it is possible.

“In football, you cannot think beyond two or three months so let do what we need to do in the AFCON before we think about the next step,” he said.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on January 14 to February 5.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Samuel Appiah | Joy Sport