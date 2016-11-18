Forfeit your winning bonuses and you will be loved again – Damba to Black Stars

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakar Damba has urged the Black Stars players to forfeit their huge winning bonuses in other to win the heart of Ghanaians.

The senior national team has lost the support of Ghanaians after the shambolic and abysmal display at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The team’s performance was described as the worse performance after exhibiting an impressive display at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and reaching the quarter-final of the 2014 World Cup in South Africa.

The Black Stars have gone winless in their last 5 matches scoring 2 goals in the process and look near outsiders for qualification to the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia.

After losing to Egypt in Alexandria, the chances for the team’s qualification are now in tatters.

Ahead of the World Cup qualifier against the Cranes of Uganda at the Tamale Sports Stadium, the players pleaded to Ghanaians to support them but the Dreams FC goalkeeper’s trainer has called on the players to forfeit their winning bonuses to winning the support of Ghanaians again.

“It’s obvious that these issues started when we went to Brazil and have deepened in events that have ensued after."

“But I think the only way to appease the fans is maybe when we change our attitude, we stop talking about money, money, money all the time and let’s go ahead play football and win, then we can draw the fans back.

“If it evens means that playing minus bonuses; let us see how we can win back the heart of Ghanaians”. He added.

The Black Stars will be hoping to win the AFCON 2017 in Gabon after failing to win the trophy in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

