Herbert Mensah urges Dr Kwame Kyei to succeed at Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko General Manager, Herbert Mensah is backing newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Dr Kwame Kyei to succeed at the club.

Dr Kyei, owner and financier of the Unity Group was appointed by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to control the affairs of the Club after the Opoku Nti led administration was dissolved.

The respected business tycoon is expected to fund the club and also help the Reds to regain their lost image on the local scene and the continent.

Mr Mensah who headed the management for two years has urged his compatriot to excel in his new task.

“I will like to tell him that is not going to be easy. He will definitely face challenges but he must put in place measures to overcome them.

“I wish him all the best and hope he succeeds at the Club. We will all be happy to see Kotoko at the top ones again,” he said

Kotoko have failed to win the Ghana Premier League for the past two seasons and have failed to make any impact in Africa for the past eight years.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Samuel Appiah