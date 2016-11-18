Greece-based Joachim Adukor eyes Black Stars call-up

Just like every Ghanaian player plying his trade in football, enterprising Ghanaian midfielder Joachim Adukor has ibdicated his readiness to don the national jersey if given the opportunity.

Adukor, 23, says he will maintain his consistency at club level to earn a call up as Ghana head to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

'One of my biggest dream is to be in the senior National team and I know it will take hard work, I am working very hard to acheve that dream and I know with my performance I will earn a place in the team soon,' he told Kasapa FM.

'I will keep on pushing hard and I know I will earn a call-up soon. As I said there are wonderful players in the team so you need to work very hard.'

Since joining from French side BÃ¨ziers, the talented midfiekder has been impressive for OFI Crete in the Greek Super League.

Adukor was invited to the Ghana U20 (Black Satellites) team as well as the U23 (Black Meteors) team in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

