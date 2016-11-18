Division One League: Karela United finally capture 24-goal striker Diwisie Taylor

Karela United have completed the signing of striker Diwisie Taylor on a two-year deal.

The 16-year old scored 24 goals and provided 9 assists for Bibiani Gold Stars last season.

He becomes the sixth signing for Karela United FC who have snapped up goalkeeper Nii Hammond Kalala and captain Abdul Karim Yusif of Dunkwa United.

Wassaman United captain and former Medeama center back Ampem Dacosta, Nzema Kotoko best player Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Ivorian Jean also joined.

Taylor had scored 17 goals in the Division One League for Gold Stars two seasons ago.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com