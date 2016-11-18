Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 18 November 2016 09:10 CET

Division One League: Karela United finally capture 24-goal striker Diwisie Taylor

Karela United have completed the signing of striker Diwisie Taylor on a two-year deal.

The 16-year old scored 24 goals and provided 9 assists for Bibiani Gold Stars last season.

He becomes the sixth signing for Karela United FC who have snapped up goalkeeper Nii Hammond Kalala and captain Abdul Karim Yusif of Dunkwa United.

Wassaman United captain and former Medeama center back Ampem Dacosta, Nzema Kotoko best player Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Ivorian Jean also joined.

Taylor had scored 17 goals in the Division One League for Gold Stars two seasons ago.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

life must not be measured from it s comfortable moments but from it s crucial an contreversial moments.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img