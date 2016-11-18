SuperSport new deal for Ghana Premier League could fetch US$ 1m-a-year

SuperSport has proposed a massive TV production deal which can earn the Ghana Football Association more than US$ 1m a year.

The South Africa-based Pay TV channel are bent on renewing its contract with the Ghana Football Association for a new two-year.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Joy FM Sports that Multichoice Ghana Limited will bring on board three sponsors for the league including a giant multinational company.

Also, there will be as many three live matches per week which will be on many local channels.

It includes massive branding and packaging on the league and innovations to give the league a facelift and equip clubs on commercialization.

The Ghana FA is said to be considering SuperSport's proposal as well a deal from Star Times.

Earlier had suggested that SuperSport were disinterested in renewing its contract but the source claims an enriched offer has been forwarded to the FA for considering.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports