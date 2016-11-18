FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Princesses coach Mas-Ud Dramani has faint hopes of qualification

Black Princesses coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has faint hopes is side will advance to the knock out stage of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

Thursday's 2-2 draw with France has left them with one point and at the foot of the table in Group C.

''It has not been easy for us, we play all the good football and at the end of the day we drop valuable points,'' Dramani said

''We just have to focus on winning our last game and see what happens in the other matches.''

Ghana must beat leaders USA and hope pray New Zealand edge France.

