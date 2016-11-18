Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 18 November 2016 08:25 CET

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup: Princesses coach Mas-Ud Dramani has faint hopes of qualification

Black Princesses coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has faint hopes is side will advance to the knock out stage of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

Thursday's 2-2 draw with France has left them with one point and at the foot of the table in Group C.

''It has not been easy for us, we play all the good football and at the end of the day we drop valuable points,'' Dramani said

''We just have to focus on winning our last game and see what happens in the other matches.''

Ghana must beat leaders USA and hope pray New Zealand edge France.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

He who dig a deep pit for his enemy to fall in ,shall definitely fall in.
By: kwaku adu tutu-barce
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img