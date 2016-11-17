Danish giants FC Copenhagen hand contract extension to Ghanaian Danny Amankwaa

Danish giants FC Copenhagen have handed a two-year contract extension to Ghanaian winger Danny Amankwaa, the club has announced.

The 22-year-old will remain at the Telia Parken until 2018 and is tipped to continue his progress at the club.

Amankwaa joined Copenhagen's senior squad from the club's Academy side in 2012 and has featured in 85 games for the first team.

The Danish Superliga title-holders have shown great deal of confidence in the youngster by handing him the extension contract at a time that he is recovering from a problematic knee injury.

Amankwaa was born to Ghanaian parents in the European country and has represented the Danes at various youth levels in various competitions.

