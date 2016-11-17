G-6 Tourney: Hearts of Oak held by Medeama in Kumasi

Hearts of Oak chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing G-6 competition is now slim after drawing 1-1 with Medeama SC on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Phobians lost 1-0 to Aduana Stars in their first game and they were hoping to beat the Tarkwa giants in their second game but they failed to achieve that.

The Accra giants dominated Medeama SC from the blast of the referees' whistle and they drew the first blood in the 34th minute through Paul Acquah, after the two-time FA Cup champions failed to clear their lines.

It was a different story in the second half- Medeama mounted an intense pressure on the Phobians, as the likes of Akwasi Donsu and Kwame Boahene tormented Hearts of Oak defense but in most occasions Ben Mensah in post came to the rescue of his team.

Medeama intensified the pressure and in the 88th minute, they grabbed the needed equalizer courtesy Benjamin Bature's sublime finish. Both sides failed to get on the score sheet again as the game ended 1-1.

The Phobians this Sunday will be counting on Aduana Stars to beat Medeama handsomely so that they can make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing pre-season tourney.

